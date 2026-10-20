Rough surf and minor flooding expected through Wednesday

Residents and visitors on the Eastern Shore should prepare for rough surf and possible minor coastal flooding over the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service has a High Surf Advisory in effect through seven o’clock Wednesday evening for Maryland’s beaches and Virginia’s Accomack and Northampton counties.

Breaking waves of four to twelve feet are expected in the surf zone, creating dangerous conditions along the shoreline.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from noon Tuesday through midnight Wednesday night.

Forecasters say water levels could reach as much as one foot above ground level in low-lying areas near the shoreline and tidal waterways.

The greatest concern is for vulnerable waterfront locations, where shallow flooding could affect roads, parking lots, parks, lawns and other low-lying property.

The threat of property damage is considered low, but motorists should be prepared for possible road closures and allow extra time when traveling.

The National Weather Service warns drivers never to go around barricades or drive through water of unknown depth.

Residents in flood-prone areas should also take precautions to protect their property as the advisories remain in effect.