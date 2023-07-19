Dr. Ronnie E. Holden is a lifetime resident of the Eastern Shore and product of Accomack County Public Schools (ACPS). He is seeking re-election for the District 8 seat on the Accomack County School Board for General Election on November 7th. District 8 includes Melfa, Wachapreague, Quinby, Keller, Pungoteague, and Harborton.

Ronnie said, “Our education systems are facing many challenges including teacher retention, affordable teacher housing, salary adjustments, healthcare, insurance, COVID-19 repercussions, student/parent engagement, plus governmental mandates. As a school board member, I have a clear vision of district goals and understand factors affecting student performance. Developing effective goals is important along with keeping student safety and well-being at the forefront of our decisions. Our focus should be to create an environment conducive to all students’ learning and success in a global economy. We want our youth to be productive citizens and meet their career goals. I am a servant leader with a passionate commitment to student success.” Ronnie adds, “During my Board tenure, I assist with monitoring funds for facility enhancements; providing academic and student service enhancements and schools accreditation. As present Board chairperson, “I realize it is an honor to serve Accomack County and District 8 residents.”

Ronnie retired from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore as Vice President for Administrative Affairs, as chief financial and administrative officer, managing a $140+ million budget. He is an Eastern Shore Community College (ESCC) graduate (AA, Business Administration) and a BS in Accounting from Virginia Tech. Ronnie obtained a MBA in Business Administration (Salisbury University) and a Doctorate of Education (University of Maryland College Park).

He served on the ESCC Foundation Board and has an endowed scholarship there and at UMES for ESVA students. As a committed leader, he served on several community and professional boards and organizations. Ronnie is member in Gamma Theta Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity (lifetime); NAACP (lifetime); and the Eastern Shore Men’s Outreach. He is a deacon at Jerusalem Baptist Church.

“I believe my experience, education and professional demeanor will continue to add value to the Accomack County School Board. My leadership skills were gained from my parents’ work ethics who were dedicated to hard work and living a Christian life. I have four children and live in Onley with my wife Brenda. Ronnie states, “I take to heart for daily life the lessons from Marian Wright Edelman: ‘Be a can-do, will-try person; be reliable, be faithful; and Finish what you start.’ I seek the opportunity to continue to work toward safeguarding our educational system, ensuring that every child from every background has an opportunity for a first-class education.”