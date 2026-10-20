Rockfish survey shows mixed results across Chesapeake Bay

Young rockfish numbers increased in Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay tributaries this year, while a separate Maryland survey found reproduction remained below average in that state’s portion of the Bay.

Preliminary findings released Monday by William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science indicate Virginia produced an average-sized class of juvenile rockfish in 2026. The fish hatched this spring are expected to reach fishable sizes in three to four years.

The Virginia survey recorded an average of 9.52 fish per net haul, up from 5.12 in 2025. Researchers said both years fall within the range considered similar to the historical average of 7.77 fish per haul.

The findings provide information about future generations of rockfish, an important Chesapeake Bay predator and a valuable species for commercial and recreational fishermen. They do not establish that the overall rockfish population has recovered.

“While this year’s class is considered average in terms of abundance, it represents a significant increase from 2024,” said Jack Buchanan, the VIMS marine scientist who leads the survey.

Buchanan said reproduction can vary considerably from year to year. Stronger production before or after a poor year can help offset losses and stabilize the population.

Researchers sampled 18 sites in the Rappahannock, York and James river systems, visiting each site five times between mid-June and early September. Using a 100-foot seine net deployed from shore, scientists counted and measured fish before returning them alive to the water.

The team measured 2,648 juvenile rockfish at Virginia’s index sites this year. Young fish typically measure between 1.5 and 4 inches during the survey season.

Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources reported a below-average juvenile year class in its separate 2026 survey, underscoring differences in reproductive success across the Chesapeake Bay.

The results come as managers continue efforts to rebuild the Atlantic rockfish stock. According to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s 2024 stock assessment update, the population remained overfished, although fishing-related mortality was no longer exceeding sustainable levels.

Management measures implemented since 2022 include recreational size and bag limits, gear restrictions and commercial quota reductions, with a rebuilding goal of 2029.

Rockfish previously rebounded from historic lows in the late 1970s and early 1980s following fishing bans in several states. The population later declined again.

VIMS has conducted its Virginia juvenile survey annually since 1967. The findings support the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and assessments used to manage rockfish along the Atlantic Coast.