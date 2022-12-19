The first ever RocketLab launch from the Wallops Flight Facility was once again scrubbed Sunday night due to high level winds. The launch was held until the last possible moment until the call was made shortly after 7:50 PM.

The next attempt will be Monday night. The launch window for the mission is 6-8 p.m. The last two days of the launch window are December 19 & 20.

With this mission, NASA is helping foster a growing low-Earth space economy and continues Wallops’ 35-year history of support to the commercial launch industry.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout much of the east coast of the United States.

Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations. The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will be open for this launch.