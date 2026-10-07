Rocket Lab to expand operations at Wallops

Rocket Lab is expanding its presence at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, bringing more launch activity and potentially more economic activity to Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The company is developing its Neutron rocket program at Wallops, while continuing to conduct missions involving its Electron rocket and other national-security and defense-related launch programs. Rocket Lab has also been involved in the HASTE hypersonic test program, making Wallops an increasingly important part of the company’s operations.

For Accomack County and the surrounding Eastern Shore, the growth at Wallops means more than just rockets lifting off. Increased launch activity can bring additional jobs, contractors, construction work and spending by visitors who come to the area for launches. Local hotels, restaurants, gas stations and other businesses can benefit when Wallops draws larger numbers of workers and visitors.

The expansion also means residents are likely to see and hear more launches from Wallops. Depending on the mission and launch trajectory, there can be temporary road closures, restricted areas and other operational impacts around the facility. But the larger trend is that Wallops is becoming a more active commercial and national-security launch center, putting the Eastern Shore in an increasingly important position in the nation’s growing space industry.

Rocket Lab’s long-term plans could make that presence even more significant. The company’s Neutron rocket is designed for larger payloads and is expected to expand the types of missions that can be launched from Wallops. That could mean a greater number and variety of launches in the years ahead.

Wallops has been part of the Shore’s economy for decades, but the growth of commercial spaceflight is giving the facility a new role. As companies such as Rocket Lab increase their operations, Accomack County is positioned to see more investment, more visitors and potentially more high-paying aerospace jobs tied directly or indirectly to the launch industry.Rocket lab