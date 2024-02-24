Rocket Lab to launch National Reconnaissance Office Mission from Wallops in March

February 24, 2024
 |
RocketLab Electron Rocket

A Rocket Lab Electron rocket on the launch pad in Wallops, Virginia. Image Credit: Brady Kenniston

WALLOPS ISLAND, VA– Rocket Lab USA, Inc. announced a National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) mission will lift off from NASA Wallops Flight Facility in coming weeks.

Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket will take to orbit from Launch Complex 2 during a launch window opening March 20.

The NROL-123 mission, called “Live and Let Fly,” will assist the government in exploring launch opportunities for small satellites, according to RKLB.

It will be Rocket Lab’s first NRO launch from U.S. soil – after launching four from New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula.

The launch will broadcast live at www.rocketlabusa.com/live-stream.

