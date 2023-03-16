Rocket Lab successfully launched two Capella satellites last night from the Wallops Flight Facility. The Electron headed to the heavens at 6:38 and orbit for the satellites was established approximately 10 minutes later. The mission was named “Stronger Together”.

The launch was a dedicated mission for Capella Space, a leading U.S. satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company. “Stronger Together” delivered to orbit two more Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites that enable Capella Space to deliver the highest quality, highest resolution SAR imagery commercially available with the fastest order-to delivery time, empowering organizations across the public and private sector to make informed, accurate decisions

This is the second successful launch for Rocket Lab from the Wallops Flight Facility.