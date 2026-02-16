Rocket Lab Launch scheduled for late February

‘That’s Not A Knife’ is Rocket Lab’s latest hypersonic test mission for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on its HASTE launch vehicle and iw s

The mission is scheduled to launch no earlier than late February from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 within the Virginia Spaceport Authority’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia.

‘That’s Not A Knife” will deploy DART AE, a scramjet-powered aircraft developed by Australian aerospace engineering firm Hypersonix.

This latest HASTE launch reflects Rocket Lab’s investment in restoring the nation’s hypersonic test capabilities through its commercial speed, innovation, and execution – a critical priority for the Department of War. By lowering cost barriers and increasing the test launch tempo for the United States and its allies, HASTE gives testers unprecedented control over flight profiles and environments up to Mach 20 – a commercial capability that remains unmatched globally and expands and secures U.S. space superiority.