WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — The first flight from American soil of space launch company Rocket Lab‘s Electron rocket – originally scheduled to happen sometime between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday evening – will now take place in the same timeframe on Tuesday.

NASA tweeted Sunday night that conditions would not be favorable for a launch on Monday.

The tweet stated, “Due to unfavorable weather conditions in the Wallops area on Monday, Jan. 23, @RocketLab ‘s first Electron launch from Wallops has moved to Tuesday, Jan. 24. Weather for Tuesday is 90% favorable for the 6-8 p.m. EST launch window.”

The launch was originally scheduled for mid December but weather issues resulted in several postponements.

WESR will carry the launch live beginning at approximately 5:40 p.m.