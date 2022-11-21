Recently, Rocket Lab and Arcadia High School Alumnus (2012) Robb Borowicz hosted teachers from Arcadia High School’s Badger Technical Program, administrators, and school counselor for a tour of the Rocket Lab Facility. Not only did they get a firsthand look at the Electron Rocket, scheduled for launch on December 7, 2022, but also found out about Rocket Lab’s Space Ambassador Program and other partnership opportunities for Arcadia High School students.

Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company delivering reliable launch services, spacecraft, satellite components, and on-orbit management. Rocket Lab has recently expanded to the Eastern Shore of Virginia in preparation for future Electron and Neutron Rocket Launches from Wallops Island. Arcadia High School is excited for the partnership and potential opportunities available to future graduates.

