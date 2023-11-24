Rocket Lab establishes Space Structures Complex in Middle River, Md

Rocket Lab is establishing a Space Structures Complex in Middle River, Maryland, which will support the development and manufacture of carbon composite spacecraft buses, structural panels and assemblies, satellite dispensers, aerostructures and heat shields, composite overwrap pressure vessels, solar panel substrates, launch vehicle structures and more.

The site will also play a role in the development and long-term supply of carbon composite structures for Rocket Lab’s new medium lift launch vehicle, Neutron.

Rocket Lab’s Space Structures Complex will be established in the 113,000 square foot former Lockheed Martin Vertical Launch Building in Middle River, which has been home to aerospace manufacturing since 1929.

A ribbon cutting event was held today at the building that will become the new facility. It was attended by Rocket Lab Chief Financial Officer Adam Spice, Senator Ben Cardin, Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger and Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski.