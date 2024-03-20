Rocket Lab Electron Launch Scheduled for 2:40 a.m. Thursday

Rocket Lab Launch Update: NROL-123 ‘Live & Let Fly’

Rocket Lab’s next Electron mission is scheduled for lift-off from Wallops, Virginia at 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning.. Here’s everything you need to know.

Mission Name: Live and Let Fly (also designated NROL-123)

Customer: National Reconnaissance Office. The mission of Live and Let Fly has not. Been defined.

Launch Site: Launch Complex 2, NASA Wallops Flight Facility at Virginia Spaceport Authority’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, Wallops, Virginia. This will be our first launch for the NRO from the United States after previously launching four NRO missions from Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula.

None of the normal watch locations will be open for the launch. The launch will be visable throughout the Eastern Shore.