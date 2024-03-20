Rocket Lab Electron Launch Scheduled for 2:40 a.m. Thursday

March 20, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Rocket Lab Launch Update: NROL-123 ‘Live & Let Fly’

Rocket Lab’s next Electron mission is scheduled for lift-off from Wallops, Virginia at 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning.. Here’s everything you need to know.

Mission Name: Live and Let Fly (also designated NROL-123)

Customer: National Reconnaissance Office. The mission of Live and Let Fly has not. Been defined.

https://www.bojangles.com/

Launch Site: Launch Complex 2, NASA Wallops Flight Facility at Virginia Spaceport Authority’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, Wallops, Virginia. This will be our first launch for the NRO from the United States after previously launching four NRO missions from Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula.

None of the normal watch locations will be open for the launch. The launch will be visable throughout the Eastern Shore.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 20, 2024, 8:00 am
Clear sky
SSW
Clear sky
39°F
4 mph
Apparent: 36°F
Pressure: 1009 mb
Humidity: 76%
Winds: 4 mph SSW
Windgusts: 38 mph
UV-Index: 0.26
Sunrise: 7:05 am
Sunset: 7:14 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardees Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber