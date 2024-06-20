Rock On ! Sounding Rocket launched successfully from Wallops Flight Facility

June 20, 2024
Image

Pictured: A Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket carrying students experiments for the RockOn! mission successfully launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility Aug. 17, 2023 at 6 a.m. EDT. NASA/ Kyle Hoppes

A Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket was launched successfully from the Wallops Flight Facility at 5:30 am this morning. More than 50 student and faculty teams sent experiments into space as part of NASA’s RockOn and RockSat-C student flight programs. The annual student mission, “RockOn,” was launched from Wallops Island, Virginia, on a Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket Thursday, June 20, at 5:30 a.m. EDT. The launch went off successfully.

View from the WESR studios in Accomac, VA. Kelley Gaskill photo.

