Rock On ! Sounding Rocket launched successfully from Wallops Flight Facility

June 20, 2024
A Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket was launched successfully from the Wallops Flight Facility at 5:30 am this morning. More than 50 student and faculty teams sent experiments into space as part of NASA’s RockOn and RockSat-C student flight programs. The annual student mission, “RockOn,” was launched from Wallops Island, Virginia, on a Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket Thursday, June 20, at 5:30 a.m. EDT. The launch went off successfully.