Roanoke poll shows most Virginians oppose Congressional Redistricting

Most Virginians say they support the Commonwealth’s current system for drawing legislative districts — even as lawmakers debate possible changes.

That’s according to a new statewide poll from the Roanoke College Institute for Policy and Opinion Research, which surveyed 800 Virginia residents in mid-February. The poll was conducted as the Virginia General Assembly considered proposals that could eventually go before voters as a constitutional amendment.

Sixty-two percent of respondents say they support the state’s current redistricting process for mapping electoral districts. And when asked how they would vote in a potential referendum to change that system, a majority — 52 percent — say they would vote to keep the current process. Forty-four percent say they would support adopting the changes proposed by lawmakers.

The question of redistricting carries significant political implications, as legislative maps can shape party control and representation in Richmond and beyond.

Polling officials note that while Virginians currently favor keeping the system in place, the issue may look different on a future ballot. The wording of any referendum question, including language about restoring fairness, could influence voter perceptions and turnout.

The wording of the referendum has been sharply criticized. It will read “Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia’s standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?”

Delegate Rob Bloxom, the Eastern Shore’s representative, noted in an update, that this referendum is not about fairness, but about Richmond Democrats wanting to “get back” at President Donald Trump.

For now, the poll suggests most Virginians are inclined to stick with the redistricting system already in place.