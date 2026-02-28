Roanoke College poll shows Virginians divided on new gun control laws

A new statewide poll conducted by the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College finds that many Virginians support certain gun control measures, though views are mixed on their potential impact.

The survey of 800 Virginia residents was conducted between February 9 and 16 while the General Assembly was considering gun-related legislation. The poll has a margin of error of just over four percent.

According to the results, 71 percent of respondents support requiring gun owners to be licensed, and 67 percent favor mandatory registration of all firearms. Fifty-nine percent support banning firearms commonly described as assault rifles, and 50 percent favor banning semi-automatic handguns.

Nineteen percent of those surveyed support banning all firearms.

When asked to choose between priorities, 49 percent said protecting the right to own guns is more important, while 48 percent said controlling gun ownership should take precedence.

On approaches to reducing gun violence, 56 percent said improved enforcement of existing laws would be more effective than passing stricter laws.

Respondents most frequently cited poor mental health policies as a primary cause of mass shootings, while fewer identified weak gun laws or insufficient enforcement as the main issue.

Forty-nine percent said stricter gun laws would make them feel safer. A combined 51 percent said such laws would either make no difference in their sense of safety or would make them feel less safe.

In addition, the poll found that 53 percent of respondents approve of Governor Abigail Spanberger’s first month in office. By comparison, 54 percent approved of former Governor Glenn Youngkin at the end of his term.

The results reflect support among many Virginians for specific gun policy measures, however there remains division over priorities and perceived effectiveness.