A Bloods gang member on the run from attempted murder charges in Accomack County since March 25 was captured today in Maryland. Robert “RJ” James Northan Jr., 34, was arrested as a result of an extensive multi-agency fugitive investigatio

On March 25, investigators with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on Tyler Lane, and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. As a result of their investigation, arrest warrants were obtained charging Northan with attempted murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.