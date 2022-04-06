Pictured: Bill Downey, Riverside Health System CEO, second from right, was the keynote speaker for the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association on March 24 at the Elks Lodge in Tasley. Pictured with Downey, from left, are vocalist Aja Ruffin, CBA President John Fiege and Accomack County supervisor Robert Crockett, who introduced Downey.

Riverside Health System CEO Bill Downey praised the “heroes” who emerged during the pandemic, touted the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital for being recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals, expressed his faith and noted the friendly demeanor of Eastern Shore residents in his talk at the Eastern Shore Christian Annual Prayer Breakfast March 24 at the Elks Lodge in Tasley.

The event, held each year to promote unity among elected leaders and the highest ethical standards, attracted 110 members and guests.

Downey was introduced by CBA member and Accomack County supervisor Robert Crockett. CBA president John Fiege also introduced local elected officials and welcomed students and honored guests, including law enforcement officers from both counties.

Downey, who has been the Riverside CEO for a decade now, said the nurses, first responders and other medical personnel who stepped up and risked their health during the COVID-19 pandemic deserved everlasting praise for their efforts.

He also added the Eastern Shore should be proud of its local hospital for being the only hospital in Virginia to be recognized in the Top 20 in 2022 by the National Rural Health Association.

Downey said he thought the friendly and helpful nature of Eastern Shore residents in general was evident in Shore Riverside Memorial Hospital. He mentioned the importance of having good working relationships with other agencies, including Eastern Shore Rural Health.

Downey also talked about his faith journey, adding that he had always been religious, but his faith deepened when his wife battled and survived cancer. He felt at peace because he could turn it all over to God.

Downey has been very active in community and civic affairs, recently receiving the Peninsula Humanitarian Award and the Hampton Roads Community Builders Award.

Aja Ruffin, who recently played Billie Holiday at the North St. Playhouse, sang two beautiful acapella solos as an expression of her faith, including “The Lord’s Prayer” to an appreciative audience. Rev. Phil Bjornberg provided the invocation, scripture reading and benediction.

.