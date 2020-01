ONANCOCK, VA – Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital congratulates mother Maida Chun and father Reymundo Mendez of Parksley on the birth of their son, Joseu Reymundo Mendez. Mendez was born at 1:52 a.m. on January 1, 2020, making him the first baby born in the New Year on the Eastern Shore. His birth weight was 7 lbs, 13 oz., and he was 20 inches long.

A healthy baby boy, Mendez will be welcomed home by his brother and sister. Dr. Fayemi Johnson was the delivering obstetrician.

.