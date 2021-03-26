Dr. Natali to provide orthopedic care to patients across the Eastern Shore

Riverside Health System announces the addition of Dr. Joshua Natali, D.O., to its Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital care team. As an orthopedic surgeon with an extensive background in sports medicine, Dr. Natali will provide patients varying in health backgrounds with care for all orthopedic needs.

“Demonstrating consistent and total care is a priority for each of our hospitals. As a health system, we strive to care for our community members as we would care for those we love,” said Thomas Kayrouz, M.D., president and chief medical officer of Riverside Medical Group. “Encompassing all health needs a patient may have, including orthopedic support, is integral to that mission. We’re proud of the new additions to orthopedic care at our Shore Memorial Hospital, and look forward to supporting more patients with their health needs.”

As one of Riverside’s multiple locations for inpatient and outpatient care, diagnostics, rehabilitation and wellness services, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital is a key location that supports ongoing orthopedic needs for Eastern Shore patients. By providing orthopedic surgery on-site, patients receive quality care for all services without the need to travel to other Riverside locations.

“Riverside is thrilled to welcome Dr. Natali to the Eastern Shore. As a community filled with a variety of age and activity levels, having additional support in orthopedics elevates the level of access to ongoing, quality care,” said John Peterman, administrator and vice president at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, “We look forward to this expansion of our orthopedic team as well as the care options available to patients to ensure comprehensive joint care.”

Dr. Natali’s experience as a lifelong athlete provides him with a unique perspective and empathy for the frustration and pain patients feel when they receive an orthopedic injury. Leaning on his variety of experiences across patient needs and age, Dr. Natali strives to offer consistent care to patients; ensuring each one can heal and return to activities they love as soon as possible. Dr. Natali’s areas of focus include a variety of orthopedic care including shoulder and rotator cuff injuries, ACL reconstruction, meniscus repair, fracture care and more.

“Whether you’re a D1 athlete or a weekend warrior, having to pause because of an injury can be defeating. Joining Riverside I want to hear my patients’ concerns and educate them on all treatment options to establish the best plan for their health,” said Dr. Joshua Natali, D.O., “I look forward to caring for patients on the Eastern Shore and supporting all musculoskeletal needs.”

For more information about Riverside’s Shore Memorial Hospital visit https://www.riversideonline.com/shore/.

