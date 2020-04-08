On April 3, 2020, Riverside Health System updated the visitation restrictions in each of its hospitals to further protect the health of patients, team members and the community amid the continued spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.

In general, a no-visitor policy has been implemented for inpatients at all Riverside hospitals. One person will be allowed to accompany patients in the mother baby and neonatal intensive care units. No visitors will be allowed in Riverside emergency departments.

In addition, no one will be allowed to accompany inpatients or outpatients into a Riverside facility for any procedures or surgeries. Family members and caregivers will be kindly asked to wait in their vehicle and to provide Riverside staff a cell phone number so that communication can be conducted over the phone.

Those who are giving rides to patients who need assistance entering a Riverside building are encouraged to call ahead to make arrangements for the patient to be transported from the car to the area of service. Hospital phone numbers are available on the Riverside website.

Riverside understands that there are extenuating circumstances such as end-of-life where exceptions may be made to the no-visitor policy, and those situations will be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis.

The visitations restrictions implemented by Riverside are deemed necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of patients, team members and the community.

For additional details or questions about the latest visitation policy, please check the Riverside website at riversideonline.com or call the specific Riverside hospital directly.