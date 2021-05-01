To protect the health of patients, team members and the community, Riverside on the Eastern Shore is updating its visitation restrictions for inpatients.

Effective May 3, 2021, hospital inpatients who are confirmed to be free of COVID-19 may have two visitors each day, but not at the same time. If a second visitor arrives while the first is still visiting, the second will be asked to wait outside (socially distanced), or they may patronize the Shore Café or the Carousel Gift Shop if open.

The following visiting restrictions are still in place:

No visitors are allowed for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

No visitors are allowed for patients receiving infusion at the Riverside Shore Cancer Center.

Visiting hours for inpatients are 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

One visitor may accompany an adult emergency department patient once the patient is settled in a treatment room.

Two parent/guardian companions may accompany a pediatric emergency department patient.

One support person may accompany a mother on the mother-baby unit. This support person is not limited to visiting hours.

One support person may accompany an outpatient who is having surgery.

One support person may accompany an outpatient for a doctor’s visit if the companion is essential to patient care.

For visitors to patients who are at the end-of-life, exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

All visitors will be required to check in with Registration in the lobby of the hospital, cancer center or doctor’s office.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth and to observe social distancing.

Entry into Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital after 6 p.m. is routed through the Emergency Room entrance.

For more information about COVID-19 and Riverside Health System’s response, visit riversideonline.com/covid-19.

.