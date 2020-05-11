As COVID-19 cases continue to stabilize across the region, Riverside Health System today announced it has resumed scheduled, non-urgent surgeries and procedures. Those procedures and surgeries that were initially postponed due to COVID-19 are now also being rescheduled with priority.

“While we continue to closely monitor COVID-19, we are grateful to be able to reopen our operating rooms, as these procedures are often critical for the quality of life and well-being of so many in our community,” said Riverside’s President and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mike Dacey.

“We know postponing or delaying surgeries has been difficult, so we want thank everyone for their patience over the past few weeks. Our surgeons and teams are ready and excited to welcome these patients back and continue advancing our mission of improving the lives of our patients and communities.”

While Riverside has safely been performing critical and emergency surgeries during COVID-19, the organization is taking extra precautions to protect patients, team members and the community as scheduled procedures resume. These include:

Regularly screening patients, physicians and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, including frequent temperature checks and symptom monitoring

Wearing maximum Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, during surgeries and supplying patients with masks on arrival

Continually sanitizing patient rooms and clinical areas with high level cleaner suitable for the removal of the COVID-19 virus

Regularly disinfecting high-touch surfaces in public areas

Limiting visitors in inpatient and outpatient settings

These protocols will remain in place and continue to be revisited as COVID-19 creates a “new normal” health care experience for everyone.

“We want patients to continue feeling confident and comfortable coming to Riverside for their healthcare needs,” said Dr. Daniel D. Munn, Riverside’s Chief of Surgery and Director of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. “The safety and health of our patients, staff and loved ones continues to be our top priority. With ample supplies, capacity and infection prevention protocols in place, we are fully prepared to resume scheduled procedures. We are also closely following guidance from the government and medical organizations, including the American College of Surgeons, to help us carefully plan and prioritize surgeries.”

Riverside will schedule postponed or deferred procedures based on each patient’s history, health status, surgery type and other considerations. Riverside is actively contacting impacted patients through email, text and customized microsites to help them plan to schedule procedures.

For more information or to begin the process of planning or rescheduling an appointment or procedure, visit https://www.riversideonline. com/covid_19/index.cfm .

.