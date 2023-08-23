Riverside to offer free prostate cancer screening

ONANCOCK, Virginia – As men age, the likelihood that they will be diagnosed with prostate cancer increases. At age 50 and older, it is important for men to regularly visit their physician for a prostate cancer screening. Early detection of prostate cancer is the goal because the earlier the disease is found, the more options there are available for treatment, and the less life-changing those options are.

Riverside Urology Specialists will offer a free and private prostate cancer screening on September 18th from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The screening will be performed by urologist Dr. Jack Lambert and will include a questionnaire, a physical examination and a PSA blood test. The screening will be held at the Riverside Medical Group office building on the Riverside campus in Onancock.

Community members who will benefit from having this screening include men at average risk from ages 50 to 70 even if they have no symptoms and are in good health; men at high risk including men ages 40 to 70 with two or more first degree relatives who have had prostate cancer (father, brother, son), men ages 45 to 70 with one first degree relative who has had prostate cancer before the age of 65, and African-American men ages 45-70.

Men who have or had prostate cancer and men who have prostate problems and are seeing a doctor for prostate issues are not eligible for this screening.

The screening is free but requires an appointment. Call 800-520-7006 to schedule an appointment.