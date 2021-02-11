Starting February 10, Riverside Health System will offer COVID-19 vaccines to Riverside Health System patients aged 65 and over, who live in Virginia and in active treatment with a Riverside specialty care provider on or after January 1, 2020. Previously only those patients who had a Riverside primary care provider were eligible. This update extends the eligibility group to all those who are 65 and over and have received specialty care from Riverside since the start of 2020.

According to a press release, Riverside has the operational capacity to vaccinate 10,000 people weekly. However, due to the limited supply from the state, the system is limited in providing vaccines to all who want them and therefore will focus on vaccinating the oldest and most vulnerable first, based on supply.

Riverside recommends recommend patients sign up for a MyChart account if you do not have one.

Unfortunately, to keep phone lines clear for people with urgent and acute medical care needs, Riverside cannot accept phone calls to schedule COVD-19 vaccinations.

In addition to vaccinating team members, community health providers, health workers, and patients 65+, Riverside will also support community health district vaccine clinics. Individuals who cannot schedule their COVID-19 vaccine through their health provider should take advantage of opportunities to schedule their vaccine through state and local health district vaccine clinics: Virginia Department of Health (VDH) or call the VDH hotline 877-275-8343. Please visit here for VDH COVID-19 vaccine information for the Eastern Shore.

Individuals who are eligible based on their occupation should first check with their employers to see if vaccine arrangements have already been made. If not, they should contact the local health department in the localities where they work.

COVID-19 vaccine supply in Virginia is extremely limited, and Riverside is doing everything it can to vaccinate individuals across our community as quickly as possible. Riverside has also been supporting community clinics vaccinating essential workers in 1b phase across Newport News, York County, Williamsburg, Hampton, Poquoson, and the Eastern Shore.

Even after you receive the vaccine, you may be able to pick up the virus, carry it and give it to others. Please continue to follow state and national safety guidelines. While vaccine distribution is an essential part of our COVID-19 response, it will take many months before a large portion of the population can be vaccinated. Efforts like wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and practicing hand hygiene remain essential to reduce the spread.

