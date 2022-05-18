Mental health is something we all have. Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices.

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and Riverside is inviting the public to join a panel discussion on navigating mental health and wellness for both adolescents and adults.

Moderated by Stacey Johnson, Executive Director at Riverside Behavioral Health Center. Panelists include: Ryan McQueen, M.D., Chief of Behavioral Health and Medical Director of Adolescent Services at Riverside Behavioral Health Center Jonathan Cawthon, LPC, Inpatient Licensed Therapist at Riverside Behavioral Health Center

This event is virtual and will broadcast live on the Riverside Facebook page and YouTube channel Wednesday, May 18 at 6 pm.

If you can’t make the event, watch the saved broadcast at a later time on Riverside’s Facebook (facebook.com/riversidehealth) and YouTube (youtube.com/c/riversidehealth) channels.

To learn more about Riverside Behavioral Health Center, visit riversideonline.com/rbhc.

