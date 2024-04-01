Riverside to host Medication Collection Event

ONANCOCK, Virginia – The US Drug Enforcement Agency encourages the proper and safe disposal of unused and expired prescription medications as one method of combatting medication misuse, overdoses and overdose deaths.

Unused prescription drugs can find their way into the wrong hands, and the outcome can be dangerous or even tragic. Disposing of unused or expired medications in the trash can endanger humans who are looking for drugs or animals who are looking for food, and flushing the medications can endanger the local water supply.

In partnership with the Accomack County Sheriff’s office and the Community Services Board, Riverside will host a medication collection event at the Riverside Onancock campus on April 27, the DEA’s semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On that day, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., community members can conveniently and anonymously hand over unwanted medications in a secure drive-through event at Riverside and be assured of safe disposal. Riverside cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. Signage on the campus will direct participants where to go. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.