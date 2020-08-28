As the community prepares to cross the six-month mark of dealing with COVID-19, Riverside Health System leadership and medical experts will host a Facebook Live discussion Friday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. to provide an update to the community on the pandemic.

Panel members providing the update will include the following:

· Bill Downey, Chief Executive Officer

· Mike Dacey, M,D., President and Chief Operating Officer

· Rebekah Sensenig, D.O., Infectious Disease Specialist

· Charles Frazier, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer

Panelists are expected to discuss current COVID-19 statistics in the communities Riverside serves; the importance of wearing face masks, washing hands and social distancing; and Riverside telehealth capabilities and how telehealth plays a role in helping patients receive important medical care from home.

Moderators during the event will take questions from viewers typed live into the video feed, and will make every effort possible to have panelists answer them during the broadcast.

This COVID-19 Facebook Live event will air on the main Riverside Health Facebook page timeline. Visit Riverside (facebook.com/riversidehealth) to watch live. The full video will also be available later in the day on the Riverside Facebook page as a saved broadcast.

