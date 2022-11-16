The Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital’s 39th annual Festival of Lights will return to a traditional in person gathering under the canopy in front of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital on December 2nd at 5:30 p.m.

The Book of Honor that lists the loved ones being honored or memorialized by light purchasers and that is typically handed out at the event will be presented digitally both in person and on Facebook. The Book may be shared digitally with loved ones near and far and may be accessed for months to come.

Lights can be purchased in any quantity for $10 each, and there are opportunities to purchase larger ads as well. In addition is the opportunity to purchase an individually engraved ornament that will hang on a tree at RSMH during the holidays and then will be mailed to the donor in January to become a part of their future holiday celebrations.

To participate, find the link pinned to the top of Riverside Shore Memorial’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/riversideshorememorial), or call 757-302-2140. Credit card purchases are available for a light, ad or ornament online at donatenow.networkforgood.org/festivaloflights.

Because honorees receive an acknowledgement of the gift, it’s a thoughtful way to share holiday greetings with loved ones and support a worthy cause as well.

Proceeds from the Auxiliary’s annual events and from their Carousel Gift Shop support technology advances, patient care and team member continuing education at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

