An official said Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital is “actively recruiting” a neurologist to work on the Eastern Shore and confirmed physician Dr. Robert Paschall is no longer employed by the regional health system.

Peter Glagola, director of public relations for Riverside Health System, which operates the Onley hopsital, said Paschall’s patients will be contacted by phone and mail to notify them of his departure.

“The continued care and wellness of our patients is our first priority,” said Glagola. “Riverside is actively recruiting a neurologist to join the Eastern Shore medical team.”

Glagola did not comment on Paschall’s departure, news of which jolted the Eastern Shore and has spearheaded an online petition to reinstate him.

The neurologist had practiced medicine on the Eastern Shore since 1983, treating strokes, Parkinson’s disease and more.

Glagola did not address how Riverside and the physician parted ways.

“Like most companies, Riverside does not discuss the reason for the departure of team members,” Glagola said.

Glagola said the hospital would continue business as usual.

“Our ability to care for stroke patients in the emergency department remains unchanged,” he said.

In the near term, he said a substitute is being hired to bridge the gap until a full-time neurologist begins to practice here.

“Riverside is hiring an interim neurologist to care for our patients and to work with our nurse practitioner and staff on the Eastern Shore,” he said.

