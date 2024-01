Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital has reported the birth of the first baby in 2024.

On Monday, Riverside Shore Memorial Health welcomed the new year and Imelda Samara Ayala, the first baby born at the hospital in 2024. On January 1, 2024, 5:54 PM, Imelda came into the world weighing 7lbs, 15 ounces. She and Mom are doing beautifully.

We congratulate the family and wish all of them a very Happy New Year!