Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (RSMH) is proud to announce it was recently named one of the Top 20 Rural and Community Hospitals in the country by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). This prestigious accolade is earned by the tremendous dedication of Riverside staff to bring the best possible health care delivery to the Eastern Shore.

“We’re honored Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital has been recognized by the healthcare community and named one of the nation’s top providers in rural healthcare,” said Bill Downey, CEO of Riverside Health System. “Access to high-quality healthcare is critical to our mission to care for others as we would care for those we love. We thank all of the team members that contributed to this recognition and look forward to continuing our care for the community.”

The NRHA determined the 20 highest-ranked hospitals in the country based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The top rural and community hospitals were evaluated on their inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, costs, charge, and financial efficiency.

RSMH is one of only two hospitals on the East coast to receive the Top 20 recognition this year and the only hospital in Virginia to make the Top 20 in the past five years. In 2020, RSMH was the only hospital in Virginia to be recognized in the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals. RSMH also earned the Top 100 honor in 2017.

“Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital is proud of the efforts of its physicians and staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” says John Peterman, President of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. “Our recognition as a top health care provider emphasizes the trust our community has in us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”

RSMH will be recognized in a virtual awards ceremony during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit on May 21 in San Diego.

For more details about the award and Riverside’s services visit https://www.riversideonline.com/shore.



.