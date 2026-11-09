Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary’s Festival of Lights

Onancock, VA – The Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will host its 43rd annual Festival of Lights on Thursday, December 10 at 5:30 p.m. under the hospital’s main canopy. The community is invited to gather for this cherished holiday tradition that celebrates the season while honoring and remembering loved ones.

Community members may purchase tributes for $10 each, with the option to buy larger tributes at commensurate prices. The names of those being honored or memorialized will be presented digitally during the in-person ceremony and shared on Facebook, allowing friends and family near and far to view the recognition throughout the holiday season.

To participate, individuals may make a secure online credit card donation athttps://donatenow.networkforgood.org/festivaloflights or visit the Auxiliary’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rsmhball. Questions may be directed to Sally Schreiber at 757-302-2140.

Honorees receive a postcard notification acknowledging the gift made in their honor, offering a thoughtful way to share holiday greetings while supporting local health care.

Proceeds from this event and the Auxiliary’s Carousel Gift Shop, Fire & Ice party, online auction and Hospital Ball support programs and services that enhance health care for patients and families across the Shore.