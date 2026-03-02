Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital named to Chartis Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals List

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock has once again earned national recognition, being named to the 2026 Chartis Top 100 Rural Community Hospitals list.

The distinction places Riverside Shore Memorial among the highest-performing rural hospitals in the country, based on measures of quality, patient outcomes, patient experience, cost efficiency, and operational performance. In 2026, Riverside Shore Memorial is one of only two hospitals in Virginia — and the only one on the Eastern Shore — to receive the honor.

This marks the sixth consecutive year the hospital has been named to the prestigious list, underscoring what hospital leadership describes as a sustained commitment to delivering high-quality care close to home.

“We are incredibly proud to once again be recognized among the top rural hospitals in the nation. This is really about our team and our community,” said Kristie Finney, Interim President of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. “We live here. Our families live here. To know that the care we’re providing right here on the Shore is being recognized nationally is something we’re incredibly proud of. Our team is deeply committed to ensuring our neighbors have access to safe, high-quality healthcare close to home.”

The Chartis Top 100 Rural Community Hospitals program evaluates facilities nationwide using the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®, which analyzes performance across multiple benchmarks tied to clinical excellence and operational strength. Recognition on the list indicates that patients in rural communities are receiving care that meets high national standards without needing to travel far from home.

As part of Riverside Health’s regional network, Riverside Shore Memorial also provides patients with access to specialty services and coordinated care beyond the Eastern Shore when needed, while maintaining local access for routine and emergency services.

Hospital officials say the continued recognition reflects the dedication of physicians, nurses, clinicians, and staff who serve the Shore community every day.

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital remains committed to strengthening healthcare access and outcomes for residents across Virginia’s Eastern Shore, ensuring that high-quality care continues to be available close to home.