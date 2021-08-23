Per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (age 12 and older) and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (age 18 and older) to allow a third dose to be administered to people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial 2-dose series. Riverside Health System is now scheduling third dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those who meet the criteria outlined by the CDC. To schedule your vaccine, visit https://rivrsi.de/8c072d2 or call 757-442-6600.

