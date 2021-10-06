Riverside is excited to announce they will be hosting several Facebook Live events in the coming weeks in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each will be a 15-minute Q&A session to answer questions from media and residents alike on the following topics:

Breast Self-Awareness, Clinical Exams & Mammography (October 6): Understanding the three components of early breast cancer detection may save your life or the life of those you love

Disparities in Breast Cancer Outcomes for racial and minority groups (October 13): Minority groups experience higher rates of death from breast cancer. Learn what we are doing to eliminate barriers to early diagnosis and improve outcomes for all patients.

Risk Factors for Breast Cancer and when to consider Genetic Testing (October 20): There are some risk factors within your control, and others like family history, you cannot influence.

Breast Cancer in Younger Women (October 27): At a stage of life focused on family or career, younger women diagnosed with breast cancer face unique challenges

Each event will be at noon ET, and you can join by going to Riverside’s Facebook. The event is titled “Breast Cancer Month – Speaker Series.

.