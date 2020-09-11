The Riverside Medical Group (RMG) Board of Directors recently elected David Jones, M.D., as the group’s new chairman. Jones will fill the role long held by Robert Harding, M.D., who provided many years of dedicated service over six terms, the maximum allowed under the group’s bylaws.

In his new role, Jones will provide strategic leadership and direction over the 600-member group of physicians and advanced practice providers in 132 locations across Hampton Roads. RMG cares for more than 485,000 patients, giving them access to state-of-the-art technology, specialists and primary care providers.

Jones, who is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine and critical care medicine, will continue to practice in both the outpatient and hospital setting while serving as RMG board chairman.

Health care is a profession where every minute of every day, you have the opportunity and privilege to positively impact someone as part of your job,” said Jones, who lives on the Eastern Shore with his wife and has two daughters, who both also serve in the health care field. “As health care providers, we want to help people, and our profession gives us the vehicle to do just that.”

Jones joined RMG in 2010 and has been part of the active staff at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (RSMH) since 1994. He has been an engaged leader throughout his tenure at RSMH, serving as Director of the Intensive Care Unit and Vice President of Medical Affairs. He has subsequently served as the Eastern Shore Service Line Chief and more recently Chief Medical Officer. He has also been a member of the RMG Board of Directors since 2010.

Jones will work collaboratively with Riverside Health System clinical and operational leaders, as well as national and community partners to provide exceptional patient care and advance the health system’s initiatives.

“I look forward to building on recent success and continue working as a board to promote the goals of the health system,” said Jones. “We will also continue to make strides in provider engagement by making sure that we have a really solid understanding of what our providers are experiencing and what their needs are.”

Jones explains that ongoing advancements in technology such as Riverside’s electronic medical records (EMR) are enabling Riverside providers to have clinical information readily available at the point of care and subsequently raise quality and the patient experience to new heights.

Jones notes that patient experience has always been extremely important at Riverside, but now it has become an even greater priority, especially with the availability of telehealth and virtual visits. “We know that if a patient is engaged, happy with their care, and have a good experience, then their outcomes will be better” said Jones.

Inspired by the heroic performance and dedication of physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, pharmacists, technicians, therapists, and other staff members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones says that he is extremely proud to be a part of the Riverside team.

“Riverside is all about doing the right thing. We are here to care for others as we would care for those we love while enhancing their well-being and improving their health,” said Jones. “We want people to know that when you come to Riverside, you can expect the staff to keep you safe and heal you, within an environment of kindness and respect.”

Jones completed his undergraduate training at Hampden-Sydney College and earned his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency and his fellowship training in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He has held an appointment as Assistant Professor of Medicine, Instructional Faculty, at the University of Virginia School of Medicine since 2003.

