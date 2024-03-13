Riverside makes 2024 Top Community Hospital List

As a testament to providing safe, accessible and quality health care on the Eastern Shore, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (RSMH) has been recognized in the 2024 top 100 rural and community hospitals in the nation by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. RSMH has consistently garnered national recognition, achieving a place on the prestigious Top 100 list by the Chartis Center in both 2017 and 2020. Additionally, from 2021 to 2023, RSMH consistently ranked within the top 20 for its exceptional care delivery tailored to rural communities.

The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals list is based on an evaluation conducted by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. The selected hospitals are identified through the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEXTM, the most comprehensive and objective assessment of approximately 1200 Critical Access Hospitals and 800 U.S. rural Prospective Payment System (PPS) hospital performance based upon market, value-based and financial measures.

“Our community is our top priority, and we remain committed to providing safe, high-quality and accessible care for all of our patients and residents on the Eastern Shore,” says Nick Chuquín, President of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. “This achievement is a testament to our ongoing work to expand and improve access to critical services and we are proud to continue to provide nationally recognized, award-winning innovative care solutions for patients of all ages close to home.”

The RSMH team is an essential part of supporting the Eastern Shore’s primary care and specialty care needs. Ranging from inpatient and outpatient care, diagnostics, rehabilitation and wellness services, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital provides a strong care continuum for medical and surgical patients, emergency department and critical care patients, newborns, and patients seeking diagnostic testing. Through the ongoing efforts of the RSMH team, the Eastern Shore knows who they can count on to promote, maintain and restore health with exceptional patient-focused care in a compassionate setting.

“The dedication and hard work of our team members has propelled us to be consistently recognized as one of the top rural hospitals in the nation,” said Mike Dacey, M.D., President & CEO of Riverside Health System. “This achievement not only reflects our commitment to providing exceptional care but also underscores our deep-rooted passion for serving others. It’s a testament to the collective effort of every team member who consistently goes above and beyond to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we care for.”

For more information about RSMH, visit www.riversideonline.com/shore.