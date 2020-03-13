To protect the health of patients, team members and the community, amid the continued spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19, Riverside Health System announced today limited visitation at its hospitals, emergency departments, outpatient clinics and lifelong health residential facilities. This applies to all Riverside locations on the Eastern Shore.



This announcement comes as Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia.



Riverside visitation changes include the following at all hospitals, emergency departments and outpatient settings:

Only two visitors allowed per patient at the hospitals, including Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester, Riverside Tappahannock Hospital and Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Visiting hours restricted to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Children under the age of 12 not permitted to visit.

Visitors asked not to enter facilities if they are sick with coughing, sneezing or fever, or if they have traveled to an area with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Riverside visitation is discouraged at all convalescent centers, rehabilitation centers and assisted living residences. All visitors to these residential lifelong health facilities will be screened prior to entry and may be restricted based on the outcome of the screening. Visitors to these facilities with extenuating circumstances should contact the administrator or nursing director.

Riverside is closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak in step with the Virginia Department of Health.

It is important that all patients and team members take precautions to safeguard themselves and prevent the potential spread of this illness.

Among the simple but effective actions to take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 includes the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean your hands often. Wash with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw the tissue in the trash, and wash or sanitize your hands.

Stay home if you are sick.

For more information about COVID-19 and Riverside Health System’s response, visit riversideonline.com/Coronavirus-COVID-19.cfm.

