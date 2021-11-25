A project by Riverside in Onley’s employees was featured on Fox and Friends Thanksgiving morning. For years, nurses and other employees have knitted outfits for newborns that are delivered at the facility. This week they unveiled turkey outfits to commemorate Thanksgiving.
