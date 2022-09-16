Riverside Health System is proud to announce it will host several free clinics throughout the region in order to further promote both flu and COVID-19 vaccination. These drive-thru and walk-up clinics will allow patients 9 and older to receive the flu vaccine and those 6 months and older to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines will be offered for all primary doses as well as booster doses based on the current approved vaccination schedule.





Patients who are sick with any of the following symptoms should attend a clinic after these symptoms are resolved:

Fever (greater than 100.4)

New onset cough

Sore throat

Chills

New loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

Congestion or runny nose not related to allergies





In addition, patients who are under evaluation for COVID-19, waiting on viral test results, diagnosed with COVID-19 and not yet cleared to discontinue home isolation, or have had prolonged contact with anyone with confirmed COVID-19 should contact their provider before getting flu or COVID-19 vaccinations. There will be no COVID-19 testing at these clinics, so prior confirmation is recommended before receiving either vaccination.





Riverside is committed to caring for the community and encourages any resident not yet vaccinated to stop by one of these clinics in order to help improve health outcomes throughout the region. Getting vaccinated before flu activity begins helps protect once flu season starts. Both Covid and Flu Vaccine will take roughly two weeks to provide full protection to your immune system.





Please see below for dates and locations:

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Walk-In Vaccine Clinic

Eastern Shore Family Medicine

10085 William F. Bernart Circle in Nassawadox

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Walk-In Vaccine Clinic

Riverside Shore Medical Center at Metompkin

17385 Lankford Highway in Parksley

For more information on the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, visit riversideonline.com/flu.