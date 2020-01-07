ONANCOCK, Virginia – Talking about grief and loss is a step on the road to healing. Support groups offer companionship and understanding from others who have experienced a similar loss and know first-hand the challenges of living with grief.

Riverside Shore Hospice offers grief support groups to help Shore community members take that step. The support groups are held in seven locations throughout the Shore including Tangier Island and are free and open to everyone in the community.

Contact Linda Baylis Spence at 757-789-5000 or linda.spence@rivhs.com for more information, or ‘like’ Riverside Shore Hospice on Facebook for meeting reminders.

Schedule (note: newly-added meetings and new meeting times):

Cape Charles: 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1pm at Cape Charles Baptist Church Fidelis House

Chincoteague: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 1pm at Chincoteague United Methodist Church (note time change to 1pm)

Exmore: 1st Tuesday of each month at 1pm at Maranatha Baptist Church (newly-added group, and time change to 1pm)

Oak Hall: 4th Tuesday of each month at 1pm at Downing’s United Methodist Church (note time change to 1pm)

Onancock: 1st Monday of each month at 6:30pm at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (newly-added group)

Onley: 1st Wednesday of each month at 10:30am at Onley United Methodist Church

Tangier Island: scheduled as needed

