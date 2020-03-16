To protect the health of patients, team members and the community amid the continued spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19, Riverside Health System announced Sunday that no visitors will be allowed for routine visits to inpatients or team members in any of its five hospitals until further notice.



Riverside hospitals will allow one person to accompany a patient when in the emergency department, mother-baby unit and the neonatal intensive care unit.



Health system hospitals include Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester, Riverside Tappahannock Hospital and Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock.



Hospital leadership and team members will work on a case-by-case basis with patients facing end-of-life situations where families want to be at the bedside.



All other patients will be encouraged to stay in touch with loved ones via video options, telephone or email, rather than in-person contact.



Riverside visitation remains essential personal only at all convalescent centers, rehabilitation centers and assisted living residences. Visitors to these facilities with extenuating circumstances should contact the administrator or nursing director.



Riverside is closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak in step with the Virginia Department of Health.



It is important that all patients and team members take precautions to safeguard themselves and prevent the potential spread of this illness.



Among the simple but effective actions to take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 include the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice social distancing of six feet or more.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean your hands often. Wash with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw the tissue in the trash, and wash or sanitize your hands.

Stay home if you are sick.

For more information about COVID-19 and Riverside Health System’s response, visit riversideonline.com/covid-19.

