Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital held an event to demonstrate the new drone medical delivery system Wednesday. The crowd watched the drone take off and deliver a package just as it will when the system is implemented.

Riverside Vice President Sally Hartman told those in attendance how this program came about.

Riverside is partnering with Tems, Inc., The Virginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy, Drone Up, the ANPDC and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation.

When the project is launched, Riverside will be able to deliver medicine quickly and efficiently to Tangier residents and other residents who may not be able to get out to get their prescriptions.

Drone Up Chief Technology Officer John Vernon stressed the importance of using drone technology in ways that can actually help people:

