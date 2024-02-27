Riverside demonstrates Drone Delivery Service Monday

Riverside Shore Memorial held a drone medicine delivery demonstration Monday. Other than test runs this is the first actual delivery of medicine from Riverside to a patient’s home. Many dignitaries were on hand. Among them was Congresswoman Jen Kiggans.

Congresswoman Jenn Kiggans and Riverside Shore Memorial President Nic Chiquin.

The flight was one of the first prescription deliveries other than test runs for the system that is hoped to be a model for other communities across the nation and perhaps the world.

The prescription was delivered from Riverside to the residence of Elva Malone on Joynes St. in Onancock. Malone had this to say:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdmjdygkZQM

The project began as an experiment with the goal of providing prescriptions to the residents of Tangier who can wait as long as a week for a refill. Now plans are to make it available to any Shore resident who needs the service.

However it is now being considered prototype for areas that need better access to medicine.

Several state, county and federal agencies are involved with a $2 million Federal grant included in the mix. Also involved are the Va. Dept. of Health, the Accomack Northampton Planning District, NASA, both counties and Riverside.

Locations in southwest Virginia have also expressed interest in developing programs based on this project.