Downey

Bill Downey, Chief Executive Officer for the Riverside Health System, will be the keynote speaker for the annual Prayer Breakfast sponsored by the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association. The breakfast, set for Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m. at the Elks Lodge in Accomac, is held each year to promote unity among elected leaders.

The breakfast is free to local ministers and students. ESCBA members can attend at no charge. Non-members can attend for $20 a person. Seating is limited; RSVP by texting or calling John Fiege at 710-2489 as soon as possible.

Downey graduated from James Madison University and originally joined the Riverside team in May of 1981 as an administrative extern. After receiving his Masters in Health Administration from the Medical College of Virginia, he rejoined the Riverside team in 1985 as an assistant administrator.

Downey left Riverside in 1995 to become President and CEO of Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Va. and then CEO of Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, Hudson, Fla. before returning to becoming CEO of Riverside in 2012,

Downey has been involved in many community organizations, including being the past chair of An Achievable Dream, the Virginia Living Museum, the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula and is a former board member of the Virginia Health Network.

In 2018, Downey was recognized at the 50th annual Peninsula Humanitarian Awards presented by the Peninsula Chapter of Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities (VCIC). The awards honored individuals and organizations promoting respect and understanding among people of diverse racial, ethnic, and religious backgrounds in the Peninsula community. Just recently, Downey was recognized by Hampton Roads Community Action Program with their 2020 Community Builders award which highlights individuals who make a positive impact on the Hampton Roads Region.

Downey and his wife have three grown children and reside in Williamsburg, Va.

