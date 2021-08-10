The Riverside Auxiliary has announced it has canceled the 2021 Hospital Ball due to concerns with the recent rise in COVID-19 metrics on the Eastern Shore.

In an email to sponsors, the Auxiliary said the cancelation was the recommendation of Riverside’s corporate team.

“With the uptick in COVID 19 cases, not just here but across the state and beyond, this is the recommendation from the corporate team at Riverside Health System,” said the email. “Projections are showing our region peaking in new cases the week of the ball and we just can’t risk people’s health, both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.”

The Hospital Ball, once an annual fundraiser to help keep the locally owned hospital’s budget in the black, now raises funds to help pay for scholarship tuition for local nursing students.

“Not only are we disappointed as a group not to be hosting this most popular event for the second year in a row, we remain concerned about the effects cancelling our biggest fundraiser two years in a row has had and will have on our ability to fund nursing scholarships for our nursing students. We receive letters from many of our scholarship recipients throughout the year, telling us their story of wanting to further their education and nursing training and how the money we give them helps so much with classes, books, etc. They are always truly grateful and honored to make a one-year commitment to work at Riverside Shore Memorial. While we don’t have any big projects requested from the corporate office to help fund at this time, which is good, the fact remains our account is dwindling and we fear our current and potential nurses will be the ones who feel this loss the most.”

