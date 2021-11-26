Even with the recent approval of COVID-19 boosters for all 18 and older, it can be difficult for people to understand how important it is to get the additional shot. To help ease this confusion and drive educated decision-making,Riverside has released recommendations on which individuals should receive a COVID booster shot. According to a chart, Riverside recommends all individuals over 50 years old receive the booster. Residents of long term care facilities should also receive the boosters along with recipients of the Janssen COVID-19 primary series should receive the booster 2 months or more after the initial dose.

For more information contact Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

