Riverside announces 40th Festival of Lights

ONANCOCK – The Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital’s 40th annual Festival of Lights will celebrate the holidays with a traditional in person gathering under the canopy in front of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital on Thursday, December 14th at 5:30 p.m.

Names of loved ones being honored or memorialized by light purchasers will be presented digitally both in person and on Facebook on December 14th. The recognition may be shared digitally with loved ones near and far and may be accessed for months to come.

Lights can be purchased in any quantity for $10 each, and there are opportunities to purchase larger ads as well. In addition is the opportunity to purchase an individually engraved ornament that will be mailed to the purchaser in time to be hung on their home Christmas tree and to become a part of their future holiday celebrations.

To participate, look for a post on Riverside Shore Memorial’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/riversideshorememorial), or call 757-302-2140. Credit card purchases are available for a light, ad or ornament online at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/festivaloflights.

Because honorees receive an acknowledgement of the gift, it’s a thoughtful way to share holiday greetings with loved ones and support a worthy cause as well.

Proceeds from the Auxiliary’s annual events and from their Carousel Gift Shop support technology advances, patient care and team member continuing education at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.