Riverside announces 2025 Festival of Lights

ONANCOCK – The Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will host its 42nd annual Festival of Lights on Thursday, December 11th at 5:30 p.m. under the hospital’s front entrance canopy. The community is encouraged to gather for this long-standing tradition to celebrate loved ones near and far.

Community members may purchase tribute lights for $10 each, with an option to buy larger digital tributes. The names of those being honored or memorialized will be presented digitally during the in-person ceremony and will be shared on Facebook that evening, allowing friends and family near and far to view the recognition throughout the holiday season.

More information and participation forms can be found pinned to the top of Riverside Shore Memorial’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/riversideshorememorial), or by calling 757-302-2140. Secure credit card purchases can be made online at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/festivaloflights. The deadline for purchases is December 3rd.

Because honorees receive a postcard notification of the gift made in their honor, it is a thoughtful way to share holiday greetings with loved ones while supporting local health care.

Proceeds from the Auxiliary’s annual events including the Festival of Lights and their Carousel Gift Shop support technology advances, patient care initiatives and team member continuing education, all directly benefiting the Eastern Shore Community.

The Carousel Gift Shop just off the hospital’s lobby will be open for holiday shopping that evening at 5:00 p.m. with a 20% discount for purchases made that evening.