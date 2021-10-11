Newport News, VA– Riverside Health System announced today that beginning in January 2022, team members will receive an increase in compensation of up to 17%. These adjustments reflect the gratitude Riverside leadership, board and the community have for the physical and mental challenges team members have faced over the past 18 months due to COVID-19. In total, Riverside has committed to an additional investment of more than $20 million towards the compensation of all team members up to the manager level.

“Every individual in our organization is essential to the high-quality care our patients receive, which is why our recognition efforts are directed at those who have continued to tirelessly support our community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Downey, CEO of Riverside Health System. “We are proud of their resilience and commitment to Riverside, our patients and residents over the past 18 months, and we will continue to grow as an organization in order to maintain the safety, health and wellbeing of our team members and the communities we serve.”

About 8,000 team members, more than 80% of the health system’s total workforce, will benefit from these changes, which include increasing the starting pay to $15.00 per hour as well as other pay enhancements. Specific Riverside team members who will be impacted by this announcement will be notified by November 19, 2021. In addition to financial benefits, Riverside Health System is continuing to advance its employee assistance programs with new mental health support groups for care providers.

“Investing in our workforce is a strategic priority for our organization. Increased compensation is a more permanent way we can express our appreciation for our team and will help us continue to retain and recruit top talent,” said Mike Dacey, MD, president and Chief Operating Officer of Riverside Health System. “We are grateful to every Riverside team member for their dedication to our mission and for continuing to make us the employer of choice in the region.”

For current job openings at Riverside Health System, please visit: riversideonline.com/careers